WV Dept. of Veterans Assistance Cabinet Secretary Dennis Davis dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Dennis Davis has died, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

“He could be tough, but every time you saw him you wanted to just gravitate to him because of his smile and his warmth,” Justice said. “I thought the entire world of this man.”

The governor says Davis’s work had a profound impact on 137,000 veterans across the Mountain State. Davis was a U.S. Army Veteran and a former director of West Virginia Workforce Development. He began his military service as a member of the ROTC at West Virginia State University in 1959. He was also a teacher and executive with Kanawha County Schools for 29 years.

He was appointed as Cabinet Secretary in Jan. 2017 by Justice.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., released a statement on Davis’ death.