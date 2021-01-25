WV DHHR announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the week; most clinics already full & utilizing wait lists

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser, left, hands medication to a COVID-19 patient inside the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the WV Department of Health and Human Resources and the WV Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced the COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held this week across the state.

This week’s clinics are available for West Virginians who are ages 65 and older, according to the news release from the DHHR.

* Note* Many clinics are listed as full as they are utilizing existing waitlists. However, West Virginians can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at vaccinate.wv.gov. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted. The community vaccination clinic model will continue to be used each week and additional locations will be added as vaccine supply increases.

This week, the free vaccination clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Hardy, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, and Wyoming counties. Residents from any county in the state may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence, according to the release.

Listed below are the vaccination events scheduled for this week:

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Hardy County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Moorefield Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pocahontas County High School, 1 Warrior Way, Huntersville, WV 24934. By appointment only.

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Wyoming County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christina Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302. By appointment only.

Harrison County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Randolph County

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only; call 304-637-3368.

Greenbrier County (ALL CLINICS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Virginia State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only.

Cabell County (ALL CLINCS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Health Milton Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541. By appointment only.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Hightown Baptist, 2788 Rear Collins Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702

Monongalia County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment only.

Logan County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Wood County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., WVUP Center for Early Learning, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

Braxton County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (boost doses) and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (1st doses), Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Bealle Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment only.

Berkeley County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. By appointment only.

Friday, January 29, 2021

Wyoming County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christina Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Hancock County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., John D. Rockefeller Career Center, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26407. By appointment only.

Brooke County (ALL CLINICS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wellsburg Fire Hall, 12th and Yankee Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lauttamus Communication Center, 1000 Colliers Way, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment only.

Mercer County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princeton Rescue Squad, 701 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.

Cabell County (ALL CLINCS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Valley Health Milton Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541. By appointment only.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old Hightown Baptist, 2788 Rear Collins Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702

Kanawha County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only.

Marshall County

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshall County Fairgrounds Chevron Building, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26401. By appointment only; Marshall County Residents: 304-221-9910 beginning Wednesday, 1/27/2021 at 8:30 am; Ohio County Residents: 304-234-3798 beginning Wednesday, 1/27/2021 at 8:30 am; Wetzel-Tyler County appointments are being filled by a previously established waitlist.

Saturday, January 26, 2021

Raleigh County

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only; call 304-254-2433.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, please visit vaccinate.wv.gov.