WV DHHR announces LIEAP applications now being accepted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced that applications for the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will begin to be accepted on Monday. The application acceptance period will end at the close of business on January 29, 2021, or when funds are exhausted.

A press release from the DHHR stated that eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its own heating bill. DHHR officials said that in order to qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicants annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker, according to the release.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2021 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277 **For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.



LIEAP applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at any local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging, according to the release.

DHHR officials said that completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices can be found online here, or by calling 304-356-4619. Officials said that mailing the application to any other office or utility company may delay the receipt by the DHHR and prohibit processing the application.