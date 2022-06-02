CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Wednesday launched a child welfare dashboard that shows statewide child placements and referrals, details on the DHHR workforce, and other information.

The dashboard breaks down the amount of children placed in foster care, detention centers, psychiatric care, and other types of specialized care.

From now on, the DHHR said it will be updated monthly, mid-month. There may be periodic changes made as the DHHR gets user feedback, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said.

As of the dashboard’s latest update Tuesday, there were 6,654 children in foster care statewide and 66% of the DHHR’s Child Protective Services Worker positions were filled statewide. More than half of the children were placed with a relative or a certified relative home, only 382 were placed out-of-state.

The DHHR’s Child Welfare Dashboard (Screengrab from dhhr.wv.gov)

How Does North Central WV Stack Up?

County NameNumber of Children in Foster Care as of May 31% of CPS Worker Positions Filled as of May 31
Barbour County13467%
Doddridge County260%
Gilmer County3450%
Harrison County31492%
Lewis County2175%
Marion County195100%
Monongalia County20264%
Preston County 14986%
Randolph County 17355%
Ritchie County69100%
Taylor County 12571%
Tucker County00%
Upshur County15567%
Webster County3433%
North Central West Virginia counties’ numbers of children in foster care and percentage of positions filled as of May 31, 2022 (Source: West Virginia Child Welfare Dashboard)

Click here to see the dashboard.