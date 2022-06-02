CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Wednesday launched a child welfare dashboard that shows statewide child placements and referrals, details on the DHHR workforce, and other information.

The dashboard breaks down the amount of children placed in foster care, detention centers, psychiatric care, and other types of specialized care.

From now on, the DHHR said it will be updated monthly, mid-month. There may be periodic changes made as the DHHR gets user feedback, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said.

As of the dashboard’s latest update Tuesday, there were 6,654 children in foster care statewide and 66% of the DHHR’s Child Protective Services Worker positions were filled statewide. More than half of the children were placed with a relative or a certified relative home, only 382 were placed out-of-state.

The DHHR’s Child Welfare Dashboard (Screengrab from dhhr.wv.gov)

How Does North Central WV Stack Up?