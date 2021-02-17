WV DHHR: Online ordering now available at Food Lion for SNAP recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Wednesday the addition of online purchasing at Food Lion stores for West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits.

A press release from the DHHR stated that this benefit is available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are pleased to expand safe grocery shopping options for West Virginia’s EBT cardholders,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director, DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services.

Online ordering has been made available for West Virginians using SNAP benefits for a number of other stores including ALDI, Kroger and Walmart in recent months.

Additional information about West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer can be found here.