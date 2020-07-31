WV DHHR to mail out LIEAP applications for low income residents

Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualifying residents on Friday.

A release from the DHHR stated that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be mailing applications for LIEP on Friday to households that were approved for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but did not receive LIEAP. The release stated that in order to be eligible to receive the LIEP application, the household would have been approved for SNAP on or after April 1, 2020.

DHHR officials said that if a house is determined eligible, a one-time payment will be issued to the Public Service Commission-regulated heating vendor indicated on the application. If the household heats with bulk fuel, such as wood, coal or liquified petroleum gas, the payment will be mailed to the individual, according to the release.

Individuals can return the application by U.S. mail to their local DHHR office, or complete it online, the release stated. Officials said applications must be returned by August 31, 2020. Applications received after this date will be denied, according to the DHHR.

Income guidelines for LIEAP remain at 60% of the state median income. The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2020 are listed below:

Household SizeGross Monthly Income Limit
1$1,884
2$2,464
3$3,043
4$3,623
5$4,203
6$4,782
7$5,361
8$5,940
9$6,519
10*$7,098

