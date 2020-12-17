WV DMV extends deadline for driver’s license renewals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that the renewal deadline for any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License (level 1, 2, or 3), or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later, will be extended until March 31, 2021. Identification cards are included in the extension as well, DMV officials said.

WV DMV Now kiosk

Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online services portal and renew online or visit a local DMV Now kiosk.

Additionally, customers who were previously prohibited from renewing a license online due to a change in address, may now take advantage of the new online process that utilizes the Change of Address form, found here. Once the address change is completed, the customer is provided an option to apply for updated duplicate documents and pay individually for them at the DMV Self Service website.

Customers who have a transaction that requires in-person service or choose in-person service and would like a designated appointment time can schedule a time online or by calling 304-558-3938. Additionally, customers may walk into any Regional Office for DMV services, but appointments are encouraged to avoid lines and wait times.

“Most customers with a driver’s license or ID card expiration date after March 1, 2020 have already completed the renewal process either in an office or by taking advantage of our online services portal or a local kiosk,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. “However, we do recognize that there are still a small number of customers who have not been able to renew yet, so we are providing this extension for them.”