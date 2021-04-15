WV DNR announces Gold Rush winners

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the winners of this year’s Gold Rush Giveaway, Thursday.
The Gold Rush event included two ways to win giveaway prizes. Numbered tags were placed on 100 stocked golden trout. Anglers who caught a trout with a numbered tag could complete the submission form online at GoldRushWV.com. Anglers who didn’t reel in a tagged golden rainbow trout still had opportunities to enter a giveaway by signing up to receive travel tips and information from the WVDNR.
“Gold Rush was a big success this year and I want to congratulate the winners of these great prizes,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “Thank you to everyone who got out there and cast their lines for golden rainbow trout. We look forward to providing more exciting opportunities to enjoy our state’s natural resources.”
One lucky angler won the grand prize of a three-night cabin stay at Blackwater Falls State Park. Other prizes include one-night cabin stays at various West Virginia state parks or forests, West Virginia State Parks gift cards and exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.
In total, there are 36 giveaway prizes. Winners will be contacted to confirm information and their prizes will be delivered via mail or email. A list of winners can be found here:
Grand Prize:
Three-night cabin stay at Blackwater Falls State Park
Ben Thompson
One-Night State Park Stays:
One-night cabin stay at Lost River State Park (1)
Andrew Neill
One-night cabin stay at Watoga State Park (1)
Richard Logan
One-night cabin stay at Kumbrabow State Forest (2)
Emilee Thorn
Kaegun Jackson
One-night cabin stay at Greenbrier State Forest (2)
Travis Waybright
Toan Nguyen
One-night cabin stay at Seneca State Forest (2)
Sam Hull
Tanner Bolyard
One-night cabin stay at Cabwaylingo State Forest (2)
Josh Darby
Samuel E. Bivans, Sr.
$25 West Virginia State Parks Gift Card:
Brian Masters
Dannie Lee Warden
Erik Cantrell
Hunter Taylor
Jonathan Toll
Jonathan Wratchford
Steven Stafford
Thomas Vandevender
Barbara Seckman
Ethan Odell
Exclusive Gold Rush Merchandise:
Bob Toye
Donna Moses
Ellen Cook
Kenyon Warner
Mark Harris
Tyler Brunton
Sharon Heckstall
Robert Halloran
Rhonda Richardson
Renee Hoyman
Paula Drake
Pamela Smarr
Nathan Zerwig
Nanett Kelly
Megan Guan