WV DNR announces Gold Rush winners

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the winners of this year’s Gold Rush Giveaway, Thursday.

The Gold Rush event included two ways to win giveaway prizes. Numbered tags were placed on 100 stocked golden trout. Anglers who caught a trout with a numbered tag could complete the submission form online at GoldRushWV.com. Anglers who didn’t reel in a tagged golden rainbow trout still had opportunities to enter a giveaway by signing up to receive travel tips and information from the WVDNR.

“Gold Rush was a big success this year and I want to congratulate the winners of these great prizes,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “Thank you to everyone who got out there and cast their lines for golden rainbow trout. We look forward to providing more exciting opportunities to enjoy our state’s natural resources.”

One lucky angler won the grand prize of a three-night cabin stay at Blackwater Falls State Park. Other prizes include one-night cabin stays at various West Virginia state parks or forests, West Virginia State Parks gift cards and exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.

In total, there are 36 giveaway prizes. Winners will be contacted to confirm information and their prizes will be delivered via mail or email. A list of winners can be found here:

Grand Prize:

Three-night cabin stay at Blackwater Falls State Park

Ben Thompson



One-Night State Park Stays:

One-night cabin stay at Lost River State Park (1)

Andrew Neill



One-night cabin stay at Watoga State Park (1)

Richard Logan



One-night cabin stay at Kumbrabow State Forest (2)

Emilee Thorn

Kaegun Jackson



One-night cabin stay at Greenbrier State Forest (2)

Travis Waybright

Toan Nguyen



One-night cabin stay at Seneca State Forest (2)

Sam Hull

Tanner Bolyard



One-night cabin stay at Cabwaylingo State Forest (2)

Josh Darby

Samuel E. Bivans, Sr.



$25 West Virginia State Parks Gift Card:

Brian Masters

Dannie Lee Warden

Erik Cantrell

Hunter Taylor

Jonathan Toll

Jonathan Wratchford

Steven Stafford

Thomas Vandevender

Barbara Seckman

Ethan Odell



Exclusive Gold Rush Merchandise:

Bob Toye

Donna Moses

Ellen Cook

Kenyon Warner

Mark Harris

Tyler Brunton

Sharon Heckstall

Robert Halloran

Rhonda Richardson

Renee Hoyman

Paula Drake

Pamela Smarr

Nathan Zerwig

Nanett Kelly

Megan Guan