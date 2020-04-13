WV DOH announces 41 road projects, 5 in north central WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Monday that a remote bid letting will be held on April 14th for 41 projects across the state. Five of the projects are in north central West Virginia, in Lewis, Preston, Ritchie and Tucker counties. This will be the second bid letting held remotely in the interest of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important that we adhere to Governor Justice’s Executive Orders and that we do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” stated Secretary of Transportation Byrd White. “With every job we do to keep the roadways open, safe and functioning for the public, we are also focused on the safety of our employees and contractors.”

“In addition, April is Work Zone Safety awareness month and we are reminding the public to slow down and obey all laws in work zones,” Sec. White added. While driving in work zones, and on all roads, remember; heads up, phones down!”

The following projects are scheduled to receive bids during the April 14 letting:

– Berkeley County

Replacing the Mill Creek overpass bridge along I-81

Resurfacing 2.9 miles of US 11, Bunker Hill to the Virginia State Line

Resurfacing 2.6 miles of WV 51, Gerrardstown to Inwood

– Braxton County

Construct shoulders, guardrail, drainage and resurface 2.83 miles of WV 4, Elk River Road, from Clay County line to County 40

– Brooke County

Replacing Long Run Bridge along County 32/3

– Cabell County

Widen to 6 lanes and replace bridges along 3.51 miles of I-64 from 29th Street (exit 15) to Gyandotte River bridge GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND PROJECT

Resurfacing .74 miles along County 17, Blue Sulphur

Correct 3 slides, with piling walls, along WV 10 at Salt Rock Road

– Calhoun County

Slide correction, with piling wall, along WV 16, Chloe Road, in Arnoldsburg

– Fayette County

Widening, provide drainage, and resurfacing .39 miles along County 38/7, Halstead Street ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT

– Grant County

Resurfacing 1.00 mile along Main Street, WV 28, in Petersburg

– Greenbrier County

Resurfacing 2.33 miles along WV 20, Rainelle Road, from Fayette County line to US 60

– Hardy County

Resurfacing 1.98 miles along WV 55 from Sinks Bridge to Wardensville

Resurfacing 4.96 miles along WV 55 from Luxemburg Road to Baker interchange

– Jefferson County

Resurfacing 1.40 miles along WV 230, Shepherdstown Pike

– Lewis County

Shoulder, drainage, guardrail and resurfacing of 4.60 miles along US 33, Weston Road toward Glenville

– Lincoln County

Resurfacing of 1.49 miles along WV 34 between Hamlin and Bowles

Slide correction along WV 3, Beech Grove Road

– McDowell County

Replacing Newhall Bridge along WV 16

– Marshall County

Slide Correction along US 250 at milepost 17.24

– Mercer County

Replacing the Brick Street Bridge along WV 104

– Mineral County

Resurfacing 3.00 miles along WV 28 between WV 956 (Short Gap) and Scenic Lane

– Mingo County

Replacing the Jacob and Ellen Vance Memorial Bridge along County 3/5 ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT

Replacing Breeden Tunnel Bridge along County 3/5 ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT

Resurfacing .74 miles along WV 65 between Delbarton and Elk Creek

– Monroe County

Resurfacing 2.00 miles along WV 3 from US 219 to Keenan Road

– Morgan County

Bath Streetscape Phase IV design (Berkeley Springs)

– Nicholas County

Resurfacing 3.98 miles along WV 20 between Green Valley and Leivasy

Installation of traffic signal along US 19 at West Webster Road

– Pendleton County

Install High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) in 4 areas along US 33

Resurfacing 2.82 miles along US 220 in Franklin

– Pocahontas County

Slide Correction at WV 28, Boyer Hill Road

– Preston County

Repair Kinsinger Run Bridge along County 51 FEMA PROJECT

– Raleigh County

Resurfacing of 4.87 miles along I-64 between Bragg and Sandstone Road

Rehabilitation of Harper Road Bridge along WV 3 ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT

– Ritchie County

Slide Correction along WV 16, Mahone Road

– Roane County

Slide Correction along WV 36, Clay Road

– Tucker County

Resurfacing of 2.9 miles along US 219 between Mackeyville and Tucker County High School

Slide Correction along County 1, Holly Meadows Extension

– Wayne County

Resurfacing 2.29 miles along WV 37 to East Lynn to boat ramp entrance of lake

Resurfacing 1.01 miles along WV 152, Moses Fork Mountain