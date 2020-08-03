WV DOH announces Medical Access Roads Program projects for all 55 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Monday, which projects will be included in the Medical Access Roads Program (MARP).

The projects, in all 55 counties, are part of Governor Jim Justice’s initiative to improve access to medical facilities for citizens, according to a news release. In order to be eligible for $50 million in CARES Act funding, the projects must be completed by the end of the 2020, DOH officials said.

“These projects focus heavily on paving, drainage, slips, slides, and any other issue that may make it difficult for emergency personnel to respond to calls,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We want to correct these issues and provide ease of access to medical services for all West Virginians.”

Local emergency medical professionals and County Office of Emergency Services were consulted in vetting and prioritizing the projects, officials said. Work to repair the selected areas will begin immediately, according to the DOH.

“These projects not only meet the criteria, but also provide real improvements to roads used by our citizens and first responders,” said Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston. “It’s the Division’s honor to be able to contribute to providing enhanced access to medical facilities during this time of heightened concern for health and safety. When these projects are complete, it will be one less worry for people.”

In north central West Virginia, projects on the list include portions of: Belington-Nestorville Road in Barbour County, WV Route 23 in Doddridge County, Troy-Linn Road in Gilmer County, Meadowbrook Road in Harrison County, Napier-Walkersville Road in Lewis County, Monumental Road in Marion County, Jakes Run Road in Monongalia County, U.S. Route 50 in Preston County, Bemis Road in Randolph County, WV Route 47 in Ritchie County, Irontown Road in Taylor County, WV Route 38 in Tucker County, Ireland-Rock Cave Road in Upshur and Lewis counties and WV Route 20 in Webster County. You can read the full list here.

An interactive map of statewide MARP projects can be viewed here.