WV EMS director, Buckhannon native suspended for investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services in West Virginia was suspended this week.

Kenneth “Brian” Shreves is a Buckhannon native who was appointed to the position in August and is now suspended for investigation, according to a spokeswoman with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

She said in an email, “Brian Shreves was suspended pending an investigation. He is the director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services under DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.”

The West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services oversees the emergency care system in the state, the spokeswoman said.

The DHHR was unable to provide any details about the investigation.

Shreves was appointed to the position with high praise, having served EMS in multiple counties including, Upshur, Webster and Lewis.

A press release announcing his appointment in August stated, “Shreves, of Buckhannon, has served as the director of the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management since 2014. Shreves has 28 years of experience in the emergency medical services field and seven years of experience in homeland security and emergency management.”

Shreves was originally appointed by DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.