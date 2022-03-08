CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With March Madness kicking off soon, the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia wants to remind you that March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

According to officials from First Choice Services, who runs the 1-800-Gambler hotline in West Virginia, the hotline sees an increase in calls every March due to March Madness competitions.

They said a big factor to gambling in the 21st century is the ability to place bets from your cell phone.

“When you pair money with that, along with the psychology of gambling, which is, of course, something that keeps you not only engaged, but keeps you spending money, and, in fact, spending extra money to get back the money that you lost, that’s when you start seeing a real problem,” said Sheila Moran, Director of Communications and Marketing for First Choice Services.

If you feel like you have a gambling addiction and would like to get help, you can call 1-800-Gamblers (1-800-426-2537) to be connected to someone in West Virginia and be referred for treatment.