FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 34-minute GameChanger documentary that is used as an educational tool against opioids and drugs in West Virginia schools has now won multiple film festival awards.

According to a Dec. 11 press release, the film “One Pill Can Kill,” which is narrated by former WVU women’s basketball player Meg Bulger and features West Virginians like Gov. Jim Justice and Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, won first place in the Best Short Documentary Category at the the Voices Rising Film Festival on Long Island, NY, the Impact Docs Awards in La Jolla, Ca., and the Oniros Film Festival in New York City.

“One Pill Can Kill” national and international awards (Courtesy: GameChanger)

The film was producer by GameChanger in Fairmont, W.Va., FG/PG of Los Angeles, the Biscuit Factory of Falls Church, Va., and RippleKey of New York.

“I am just beyond thrilled that professional people in the film industry recognized the important and necessary subject matter One Pill Can Kill addresses,” said GameChanger founder and Executive Director Joe Boczek in the press release. “Being recognized not only on the national but international stage is obviously very gratifying, but what is even more gratifying is that through this film and these awards, GameChanger continues to address the deadly fentanyl and opioid and substance misuse crisis head on.”

The video is meant to educate students on the risk of opioids, including the newest wave of synthetic opioid—fentanyl.

The intro clip of the documentary which features several big-name West Virginians is available in the player above. The full documentary can be watched online here. According to the release, an estimated 100,000 people have already watched it.