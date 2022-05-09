CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Since the invasion of Russia into Ukraine, Americans and West Virginians have been paying more the usual at the pump. For most of March and April, gas prices in West Virginia stayed around $4 on average. But into the month of May, prices have spiked, rising 17 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to data from AAA, one month ago, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.01, and a week ago, it was $3.97. As of Monday, May 9, prices have rocketed up to $4.14 per gallon and are quickly approaching the all-time record in West Virginia.

The highest average price of regular gasoline per gallon was $4.156 back in 2011. Monday’s average is only 1.5 cents from that record.

The beginning of summer travel and Mother’s Day weekend likely drove up gas prices, causing a weekend spike, but even starting Monday, prices continue to rise. The West Virginia average price is up only one cent from Sunday, but several stations in the Morgantown area raised prices from $4.15 to $4.25 Monday morning. The average price for tomorrow will show this change, and it is very likely that West Virginia will see the highest gas prices ever this week.

Some places in West Virginia, including Barbour County and counties in the eastern panhandle are seeing average prices over $4.20.

Diesel fuel is now the highest that it has ever been in West Virginia at $5.56 cents per gallon on average. That’s even more than the national average of $5.54.

As of Monday, West Virginians are still paying less than the national average of $4.32 for gas.

Several West Virginia lawmakers have fought for a gas tax holiday in West Virginia, but it was not included on the agenda for Gov. Justice’s Legislative Special Session.