CHARLESTON, W.Va – West Virginia will receive a $99 million settlement from Jassen Pharmaceuticals for the drug company’s role in West Virginia’s opioid epidemic as part of an ongoing trial.

According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, this amount is more than double Janssen’s national settlement proposal of $48 million.

According to the settlement, West Virginia will receive a $99 million which will help nonprofits and local governments across the state by following the Memorandum of Understanding which distributed opioid settlement funds in the state.

“West Virginia has been ground zero of the opioid epidemic. We now know that was the intention of pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson when they flooded our communities with prescription pain medications,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “No financial settlement can bring back the lives lost to this epidemic or undo the pain this epidemic continues to inflict on our communities. This $99 million settlement on the part of J&J will help repair and rebuild our communities that continue to be ravaged by this crisis.”

AG Morrisey commended the victory and how it will help West Virginia, but he said there is still more work to be done with ongoing court cases.

“This settlement will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Morrisey said. “We are still arguing our case in court involving Teva and Allergan and my office is steadfast in holding everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain accountable for their actions in causing this scourge in West Virginia.”

Other ongoing lawsuits claim that some opioid manufacturing companies “failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts without disclosing inherently greater risks.”

Morrisey says that the failure to educate fueled substance abuse and opioid overdoses in West Virginia.