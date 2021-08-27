WV Gov. Justice issues flag order to honor victims of Afghanistan bombings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities, throughout all of West Virginia, be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing until sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021.

The flag order was issued to honor and pay respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to a news release from Gov. Justice’s office.

