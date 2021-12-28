WV Gov. Justice names first judges for new intermediate court of appeals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In it’s 2021 session, the West Virginia Legislature created an Intermediate Court of Appeals for the state.

Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the three people he has appointed to serve the initial terms on the court:

– Thomas Scarr, of Barboursville was appointed to a two-and-a-half year term, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024. Scarr is the current president-elect of West Virginia Bar.

– Daniel Greear, general counsel for Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, was appointed to the four-and-a-half year term, which will conclude on Dec. 31, 2026.

– Donald Nickerson, of Wheeling was appointed to the six-and-a-half year term, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028. Nickerson is an Ohio County commissioner and a municipal judge in Wheeling.

Earlier this month, the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission submitted nine candidates for Justice to choose from, which was whittled down from a pool of 25 applicants.

Justice said the new court will make the state more attractive to perspective businesses. “This is really good stuff,” Justice proclaimed. The court “needs to have a conservative flavor to it,” said the governor. “I really believe with all in me that I’ve got it right,” Justice concluded.

“I’m pleased by the announcement of three outstanding men to help open West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals. Seeing this effort come to fruition after years and years of discussion and debate has been extremely gratifying. I believe this truly is one of the policy initiatives that will further our state as a place where people and businesses want to locate.

WV House Speaker Hanshaw released a statement following the appointments:

“When the House voted on this bill, I said it strikes a good balance of what our institutions of government should be, and I believe that even more so, especially after hearing the names of our new judges, one of whom I’ve worked closely with for years. In addition to many other distinctions throughout his career, Dan Greear has served as counsel to the House of Delegates for several years, and I have all the confidence in the world in his abilities. He has served both as a legislator and a judge in the past, and he has performed both rolls with dignity.” WV House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay

The Intermediate Court of Appeals will hear the following cases:

– Appeals from circuit courts in civil cases and those concerning guardianship or conservatorship.

– Appeals from family courts, except for domestic violence proceedings.

– Appeals from state agencies or administrative law judges.

– Appeals from decisions or orders issued by the Workers’ Compensation Office of Judges after June 30, 2022, until its termination, and from orders or decisions of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review after June 30, 2022.