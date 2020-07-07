WV Gov. Justice schedules 2 virtual news briefings for Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a pair of virtual news briefings for Wednesday, his office announced.

The first briefing, set for 12:30 p.m. will be the governor’s regular COVID-19 update, according to his office. It will be Justice’s first briefing since announcing his mandatory mask executive order on Monday.

A second briefing, scheduled to start immediately after the COVID-19 update ends, will focus on “a new and exciting initiative underway in West Virginia to empower the state’s youth to make responsible decisions and be positive influences in their communities,” according to a news release. Further details have not been released at this point.

Both briefings will be available, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app. They will both be posted in their entirety, here, after they end.