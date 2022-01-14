WV Governor declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness on Friday due to the winter storm event expected to hit the state Sunday.

The latest prediction from Stormtracker 12 calls for possible snow and freezing rain overnight on Sunday. The Governor’s declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm. The declaration is for all 55 counties in West Virginia.

Coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise, and the EMD Watch Center has increased staffing through the weekend to perform around-the-clock monitoring of the weather system.

“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

Gov. Justice and the EMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

For the latest on winter weather in north central West Virginia, sign up for Stormtracker 12 Weather and Breaking News email alerts and download the 12 News app.

For up-to-the-minute updates, follow EMD on Facebook and on Twitter.