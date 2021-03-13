WV health officials report one red county on County Alert System

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the first time since February, West Virginia health officials have reported a county in the red on the County Alert System map.

WV County Alert System Map for March 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says Webster County moved into red from gold overnight on the map. The last time a red county was reported was on Feb. 13, when Hampshire County was in red.

Other changes on the map include:

Mingo County moved from gold to orange.

Wayne County moved from green to yellow.

Marion and Wirt moved from yellow to green.

There is one red county, seven orange counties, four gold counties, eight yellow counties and 35 green counties.

WV COVID-19 data as of March 13, 2021, (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

DHHR officials also confirm eight new deaths, including the deaths of an 81-year-old female from Marion County, a 58-year-old male from Marion County, a 75-year-old female from Putnam County, a 94-year-old female from Marion County, a 54-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year-old female from Ohio County, an 87-year-old female from Marshall County, and a 93-year-old male from Hancock County.

West Virginia has reported 2,519 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials report 307 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the newest total to 135,149. Of these cases, 5,157 cases are currently active. 151 West Virginians are in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 50 patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,289,234 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current positivity rate of 3.38% and a cumulative rate of 5.33%.

127,473 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 242,041 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 385,654 people across the state have received their first dose. West Virginians can now pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.