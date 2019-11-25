WV hunters can donate deer meat to feed the hungry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Deer-gun season in West Virginia is set to begin Monday, November 25.

Hunters can put their good aim towards a great cause by enlisting in the statewide Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program.

Sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the program provides thousands of pounds of venison meat to needy families across the Mountain State each year.

For the last 28 years, the HHH program has donated more than one million pounds of deer meat.

West Virginia hunters can participate by delivering their deer to one of the 20 participating processing plants, where the processor will grind, process and freeze the meat.

The processed meat will then be distributed to 600 local organizations that help feed the hungry.

For additional information regarding the HHH program, please contact Tyler S. Evans at Tyler.S.Evans@wv.gov.

