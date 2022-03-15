CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As a right-leaning state, a lot of West Virginia tends to be hesitant of dependence on the federal government. But a recent ranking has put West Virginia among the top five most government-dependent states.

WalletHub created a ranking of states for dependence on the federal government based on how much federal aid residents and that state government receive. According to the rankings, West Virginia is the fourth most reliant on aid from the federal government.

Americans have looked at federal assistance programs with growing scrutiny for years, and the number of people dependent on government assistance was decreasing prior to the coronavirus crisis. Since the pandemic, stimulus checks and COVID aid programs have increased the economic reliance on the federal government.

West Virginia is the second most dependent state when it comes to residents receiving aid. This would include stimulus and COVID relief checks, the percentage of federal workers, and amount of returns on taxes. In terms of West Virginia’s state government being reliant on the federal government, West Virginia ranks 11th; this is based on the percentage of federal funding in state revenue.

According to WalletHub, West Virginia receives the highest amount of grant money in the country based on its federal taxes paid. The Moutain State also received the fifth-highest amount of financial assistance and produces the third-lowest amount of gross domestic product per capita.

The only states that receive more federal aid than West Virginia are Alaska, Mississippi and Kentucky. The least dependent states are Delaware, New Jersey and Kansas.

Red or Republican states tend to be more dependent on the federal government than blue or Democrat states, according to the ranking.

To see the full ranking and methodology, click here.