CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Legislators have expanded opportunities for students by adding one more school to its list of eligible Promise Scholarship institutions: West Virginia Junior College.

Beginning in 2023, students at WVJC will be able to apply for the Promise Scholarship, and upcoming college students will be able to use the Promise Scholarship towards other tuition at WVJC. The Promise Scholarship awards students up to $5,200 every year to attend a West Virginia college or university provided they meet certain requirements.

“We are thrilled that the West Virginia Legislature has recognized WVJC’s contributions to

workforce development in our state,” said WVJC CEO Chad Callen in a release Wednesday. “The Promise Scholarship will make it possible for even more students to pursue a rewarding career in West Virginia.”

The deadline to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and apply for the Promise Scholarship is May 1, 2023. You can view the requirements to qualify for the Promise Scholarship here.