Looking for happy hour specials? You won’t find them in these states. (Getty)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lifestyle magazine West Virginia Living recently named a winner for its Best Brewery award, which is just one of 86 different categories that are all nominated and voted on by readers.

The 2022 winner for Best Brewery was Big Draft Brewing from White Sulfur Springs. First Runner-Up was awarded to Weathered Ground Brewery from Ghent, and Second Runner-Up was awarded to High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta.

“We are very excited and honored to win such an award with so many other great breweries in the state,” said Clay Elkins, one of the founders of Big Draft Brewing. “But it really goes to show what happens when you make great beer with great food and a great environment and music. It makes for a good community foundation.”

Big Draft Brewing was also named the Best New West Virginia Libation Producer.

WV Living also named several other winners for categories like Best Winery, Distillery and Cidery, so if you’re looking to try some of the best-brewed drinks in West Virginia (as voted by readers of WV Living) then check out some of the establishments listed below!

Best Distillery

Best Winery

Best Cidery

Best New West Virginia Libation Producer

Best Local Watering Hole