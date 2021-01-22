WV Lottery: Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1 billion

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While the winning ticket has been sold in Western Maryland for Poweball’s $730 million jackpot, the pot continues to grow for Mega Millions, which will reach the $1 billion mark ahead of Friday’s drawing.

A release from the West Virginia Lottery that was issued on Friday stated that if won, it would be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history. This is only the second time that the advertised jackpot for Mega Millions has reached the $1 billion mark, according to the release. The first was prior to the October 19, 2018 drawing.

“This is an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “I want to encourage all players to of course, play responsibly, but also, to check your tickets. We had success with Powerball and our hope is that we have even more with Mega Millions.”

Lottery officials said Friday will be the longest run in Mega Millions history, reaching its 37th draw since a jackpot was hit,

The release stated that tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.