CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of their New Night, New Millionaire promotion.

The three winners, Adrian S., Teresa B. and Amanda N., along with their guest, will be sent to New York City, while the fourth winner and finalist, Gary H., will have the chance to win $1 million dollars during the First Millionaire of the Year Live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event, after they were all randomly selected in a drawing.

“The West Virginia Lottery is always looking to add anticipation, fun, and excitement to our players’ experiences, and we hope that this event creates a memorable and once-in-a-lifetime experience for our winners,” West Virginia Lottery director John Myers said. “We can’t wait to watch them in Times Square.”

Gary will go up against 28 other finalists from around the country to see who will become 2023’s first millionaire. The West Virginia winners will also get to join the fun at a New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square.