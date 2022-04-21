CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. – A West Virginia man has been charged with murder after his mother’s remains were found in a burning car.

Johnny Rogers

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, on April 20, troopers responded to a vehicle fire on Widen Ridge Road in Clay County. Human remains were discovered in the car, which belonged to a 65-year-old woman named Darline Jackson, according to troopers.

Troopers learned that Jackson’s son, Johnny Rogers, 34, had told family members that his mother was missing. West Virginia State Police have named Rogers a suspect in his mother’s death and charged with him first degree murder. He is being held without bond at Central Regional Jail.

At this time, the remains are believed to be Darline Jackson, but they are under examination and autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The case is still under active investigation, according to the release.