KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Charleston man was indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long highspeed case with his baby in the backseat.

Dakota Taylor, 20, was indicted for:

Strangulation

Second Offense Domestic Battery

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Fleeing from Officer

Fleeing With Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others

Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury

According to the criminal complaint, back in March, Taylor failed to stop for Charleston Police Department in Kanawha County, prompting a chase initiated by the South Charleston Police Department. They reportedly chased Taylor westbound on U.S. Route 60 into Putnam County and then into Cabell County.

Police said Taylor reached speeds of over 85 mph in Culloden where the speed limit was 40 mph. They said he passed numerous other drivers and “disregarded the center line” on U.S. 60.

The chase reportedly went on for over 20 miles, and when officers tried to force Taylor to stop, they said he swerved at them.

They were finally successful in stopping Taylor, and they took him into custody.

His 17-month-old son was in the back seat of the car the whole time, police said.

Taylor was originally charged in Cabell County with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference and Gross Child Neglect by a Parent Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Injury. At that time, more charges were expected to eventually come out of Kanawha and Putnam counties.

On Thursday, the Kanawha County Grand Jury gave out 35 indictments and announced those indictments the following Tuesday. Taylor was included in the 35 Kanawha County indictments.

For Taylor’s charges in Kanawha County, he will appear in court in front of Judge Tera Salango on July 1 at 10 a.m.