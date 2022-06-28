The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, June 24, 2022 after the court released a decision to strike Roe v. Wade. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association (WVOMA) says they will continue to support the privacy of the patient-physician relationship.

The statement comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. The recent decision overturned the 49-year-old case, Roe v. Wade, which protected a person’s right to abortion under privacy rights in the U.S. Constitution.

The WVMOA joined the American Osteopathic Association’s (AOA) denouncement of federal or state action interfering with the private, patient-doctor relationship. The two medical associations also condemned attempts to impose civil penalties on patients or doctors for receiving or providing care.

“Medical decisions should occur between a patient and their physician. Anything that interferes or intrudes upon that essential and foundational tenet puts patient care at risk.” AOA President Joseph A. Giaimo, D.O., and Chief Executive Officer Kevin M. Klauer, D.O., E.J.D.

The WVOMA says they fully support the AOA’s position, as well as supporting and advocating for doctors so they can provide top-quality care and ensure the nation’s health.

Click this link to learn more about how the Supreme Court’s decision will specifically affect West Virginia.