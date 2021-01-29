WV OMC announces successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensaries in the state

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, cannabis stocks are flying high this month after voters in four states passed measures clearing the way for sales of marijuana to adults. That alone is projected to boost the market for legal cannabis sales in the U.S. by 20%. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia DHHR, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) has announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits in the state.

A release from the DHHR stated that the recipients of these permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within West Virginia for certified patients.

Among the list of permitted medical cannabis dispensaries are locations in several local counties such as Marion, Monongalia, Harrison, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis and Preston counties. The full list of dispensary permit holders can be found here.

Additionally, the OMC announced that eligible West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register online to receive medical cannabis beginning at noon on Wednesday, February 3. The release stated that registration does not mean that medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained. The industry is working to build out facilities in West Virginia and the patient card is valid only in West Virginia and offers no legal protections for products obtained outside the West Virginia medical cannabis system. All patients must register online as there is no paper option, according to the release.

The list of physicians registered to certify patients with a serious medical condition as eligible for the use of medical cannabis can be found here.

“Even during this pandemic, the Office of Medical Cannabis has been working hard to advance the program and to achieve these steps to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: Pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.