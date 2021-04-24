WV park receives new tree for Arbor Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – With Arbor Day right around the corner, community members gathered at the Harris Riverfront Park for a small pre-celebration.

Community members were joined by Mayor Steve Williams and forestry advocates for an Arbor Day proclamation, where Mayor Williams declared today, April 23, Huntington’s Arbor Day.

During the event, local and state forestry advocates spoke about what trees do for the community and the environment. The celebration ended with a tree planting ceremony.

The park now holds a brand new gum tree.

Officials said if you want to take part in this Arbor Day celebration, one small thing you can do is plant a tree.

“Pick somewhere in their neighborhood or maybe a small flowering… something along those lines. But I just encourage people to plant trees,” said Andy Sheetz the Partnership Coordinator for West Virginia Division of Forestry.

Mayor Williams said he’s happy to have this extra distinction for Huntington for the past 21 years and to have “set a standard” for others around the nation to follow.

