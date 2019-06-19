WV Poison Center warns against wild mushrooms, snake bites

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As the summer weather draws West Virginians outside, the West Virginia Poison Center said they have already received calls for help after snake bites and wild mushroom ingestions.

Morel mushroom

Courtesy of WV Division of Tourism

The Poison Center warns that though wild mushrooms seem good enough to eat, they are better off left alone. Symptoms of mushroom poisonings can vary depending on the type of mushroom that was eaten and can range from hallucinations to death. And it’s often different to tell the difference between edible and poisonous mushrooms. So, the West Virginia Poison Center advises against picking and eating any wild mushrooms.

Mushroom identification can be difficult and complex and should only be left up to a trained mycologist (mushroom expert.”) The West Virginia Poison Center, press release

If you or someone you know eats a wild mushroom, report it immediately to the WV Poison Center by calling 1-800-222-1222. Do not wait for symptoms to appear.

Timber Rattlesnake

Courtesy of ODNR Division of Wildlife

West Virginia has two types of poisonous snakes: the Timber Rattlesnake and the Northern Copperhead. The WV Poison Center advises people to:

Avoid walking at night

Avoid high grass and underbrush

Look before reaching or sitting on areas snakes could be hiding, like rock ledges or under logs

Do not approach or kill snakes unnecessarily

If bitten by a snake, here are a list of do’s and don’ts:

Do Don’t Immobilize the bitten area and

limit use Apply ice Remove any restricting items, such as rings or bracelets Apply a tourniquet Wash the area with soap or water Cut and suck the bitten area Transport the victim to the nearest medical facility right away Attempt to catch or kill the snake. A dead snake can still bite. Call the WV Poison Center at

1-800-222-1222