CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Public Broadcasting announced on Thursday that entries for the 2023 Writers Contest are now open through March 31, 2023.

According to the release, students in kindergarten through 5th grade are permitted to enter the contest and must submit their pieces by mail. Entry forms and a downloadable brainstorming kit can be found at wvpublic.org/education.

Contestants are encouraged to both write and illustrate their stories.

“The annual WVPB Writers contest is one of my favorite times of the year,” WVPB

Education Director Maggie Holley said. “I love reading stories that bring a student’s imagination to life! We receive entries from all over our great state, and I am always impressed at the creativity and talent of West Virginia’s youngest artists and illustrators.”

Contestants may submit their pieces to 600, Capitol St., Charleston, WV 25301.

Rules and regulations are as follows:

Only students K-5 may participate

Single-author entries only

One entry per person

Entries can be factual, fictional, prose, or poetry

Entries must include a complete and legible official entry form

Entries must be received by March 31, 2023

Word counts also vary by grade:

K-1st Grade: 50-200 words

2nd-3rd Grade: 100-350 words

4th-5th Grade: 150-550 words

The winners of the contest will be announced this coming April and will be invited to Charleston to attend a celebration. Select winners will also receive an opportunity to have their stories animated with support from the WV Public Broadcasting Production Team.