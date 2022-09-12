CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent survey from Google search analytics has revealed that West Virginia is in the top 10 states most interested in Madden NFL 23.

The top 10 states where search levels for Madden 23 are highest:

Louisiana Delaware Alabama Ohio Mississippi Maryland West Virginia North Dakota Wisconsin Iowa

This should come as good news to WVU’s brand new esports program, which signed the Madden 2020 Challenge champion Noah Johnson last year.

The data comes from Minesweeper Challenge, which analyzed Google Trends data on the level of searches for “Madden 23” and “Madden 23 release date” over the past 12 months in each state to discover where in America is keenest on the NFL game.

The study looked at all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and found that California and Oregon were the least interested in Madden 23, which ranked 50th and 51st respectively.

However, this latest Madden release may continue to disappoint many fans of the series. Recent Madden titles have been widely criticized online for excessive reuse of old assets and faulty player AI. On Meta Critic, one of the largest video game review websites, last year’s Madden title Madden 2022 has an average user review score of .53/10 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Older titles barely fared any better, with Madden 21 having an average user review score of .82/10, and Madden 2020 with an average user score of 1.6.

Platform Critic score out of 100 User score out of 10 PlayStation 5 69 1.4 Xbox Series X 72 2 PC 68 0.6 Meta Critic Madden 23 review scores

Madden 23 was released last month on Aug. 16, and has gotten a more mixed critical reception this time around, but is still seeing a large number of negative user reviews on websites like Steam and Meta Critic. However, Amazon reviews seem to be fairly positive, with the standard edition of Madden 23 earning an average review score of 4 stars across the six different platforms that are currently available.

Whether or not this newest edition of the football simulator will be able to redeem the series’s fleeting reputation remains to be seen.