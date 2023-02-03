CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lovers across West Virginia are seeking to make purchases for that special someone. Last year, West Virginia decided that chocolate was their go-to.

According to a study from Instacart, West Virginia was tied with Vermont for second place in Instacart orders in 2022 that contained Valentine’s Day chocolate. That’s at least 14.4% of all orders. The only state with more was Iowa with 14.5% of orders.

(Instacart)

Conversely, West Virginia is tied for 8th with Maine and South Carolina in the lowest amount of Instacart sales containing roses for Valentine’s Day in 2022 with 1.2%. The state with the lowest rose sales in 2022 was North Dakota with .5%.

(Instacart)

Both of these studies are strictly based on Instacart orders and don’t necessarily reflect all purchases. However, this creates a possible correlation between Instacart users and their product preferences.

For the full study, as well as the top 10 items people order for Valentine’s Day, click here.