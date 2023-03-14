CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We all have bad days, ones where you just can’t get yourself out of bed and want the world to go away. A recent study done by Charlotte’s Web Library has shown that West Virginians have more bad days than most.
The study goes on to list West Virginia as having 30 of its counties present in the nationwide top 50 when it comes to poor mental health with West Virginia counties also claiming the entire top 13. You can find the full study here.
But it’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to mental health. There are several studies conducted that show ways to improve how we think and feel about the world around us. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released tips during the COVID-19 pandemic on how to cope with poor mental health and stress.
Tips from the CDC included:
- Take care of your body: Doing things like eating right and getting exercise are the typical things you hear, and they’re some of the biggest factors. But getting proper sleep, stretching, limiting drugs and alcohol and keeping proper hygiene will all get you moving in the right direction mentally.
- Take time to unwind: Most of us live very busy lives. Bouncing around from one commitment to the next takes a toll on even the strongest people. Taking time for yourself for the sake of yourself can give your mind time to “vent” and allow your mental health to improve.
- Connect with others: Humans are social creatures. We exist in families and forge connections with others because it’s in our DNA. Talking with people about what you’re feeling and how it’s affecting you will help you better process bad times, and will help you understand why you feel the way you do which may help you learn how to fix it.
- Connect with your community: Being plugged into a community of any kind, be it a club, a team or a place of worship can help give you a purpose and a sense of belonging. Even if you can’t leave the house for whatever reason, finding groups online creates a very similar effect and gives you something to focus on.