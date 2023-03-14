CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We all have bad days, ones where you just can’t get yourself out of bed and want the world to go away. A recent study done by Charlotte’s Web Library has shown that West Virginians have more bad days than most.

(Photo courtesy: Charlotte’s Web Library)

The study goes on to list West Virginia as having 30 of its counties present in the nationwide top 50 when it comes to poor mental health with West Virginia counties also claiming the entire top 13. You can find the full study here.

But it’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to mental health. There are several studies conducted that show ways to improve how we think and feel about the world around us. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released tips during the COVID-19 pandemic on how to cope with poor mental health and stress.

Tips from the CDC included: