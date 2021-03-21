WV receives $2.4M in federal HIV prevention funding

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a scanning electron micrograph of multiple round bumps of the HIV-1 virus on a cell surface. When newborns are infected with HIV, a new study suggests starting treatment right away is better than waiting just a few weeks to months. Harvard researchers found the earliest-treated babies had a much smaller “reservoir” of HIV still lurking in their bodies, and a better functioning immune system. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia will receive nearly $2.4 million from the federal government to fund HIV prevention and treatment.

The state is wrestling with one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. The surge is clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington.

It is being attributed at least in part to the 2018 cancellation of a needle exchange program that offered clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.

The state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the new funding on Thursday.