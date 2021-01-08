WV Republican Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for involvement in storming U.S. Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Friday afternoon, Del. Derrick Evans was arrested and a criminal complaint for him was filed by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia for the charges of “Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

The complaint documents numerous social media posts made by Evans, which showed he planned to be in D.C on January 6 and take part in the pro-Trump protests. The complaint also transcribes numerous quotes from the video Evans posted of himself rushing into the U.S Capitol.

To read the complaint in its entirety, click here.

ORIGINAL (1/8/21 2:20)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The newly elected West Virginia Republican delegate who was part of the mob of President Trump supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday was federally charged with entering a restricted area on Friday.

Derrick Evans (R-Wayne), who was recently elected in the 19th House of Delegates district, which represents a portion of Wayne County, took a video of himself and dozens of supporters of President Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol building and posted it on his social media page. The post was then deleted off of his social media page later on Wednesday but it was later re-uploaded to Reddit. The video shows the newly elected Delegate wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door of the Capitol to breach the building.

BREAKING: West Virginia state rep. Delegate Derrick Evans has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s rioting at the Capitol, after recording and then deleting a video of himself storming the Capitol with hundreds of rioters. – @PeteWilliamsNBChttps://t.co/fnOYhekxDP — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2021

Following Del. Evans’ original post of the video and its subsequent re-upload, West Virginia Democrats immediately began calling for him to be prosecuted and to resign from the House of Delegates.

During Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing on Friday, the Governor announced that Evans has officially been charged federally with “entering a restricted area.”

Michael R. Sherwin, the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, first announced Evans’ federal charge during a press conference on Friday.

No other details have been released at this time.