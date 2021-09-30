WV residents urged to follow burning guidelines, fall fire season starts Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With fall fire season starting on Friday, Oct. 1, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the appropriate hours.

The outdoor burning hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m., according to the WVDOF.

“The fall season is typically marked by a fall in humidity levels,” said deputy state fire supervisor Jeremy Jones. “The daytime burning ban is there to protect you, your property, your neighbors and our state forests.”

The WVDOF said debris burning is the single most common cause of wildfires in West Virginia, averaging more than 35% of all wildfires over the past 10 years. Burning is banned during the day because even in fall, relative humidity typically increases in the evening.

All West Virginia residents are reminded to follow the fire safe law, which includes:

No outdoor burning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any fire set between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. must be extinguished before 7 a.m.

Fires must be attended at all times.

Before leaving any fire for any length of time, the fire must be completely extinguished.

Clear at least a 10-foot area (safety strip) around the fire and make sure all burnable material has been removed.

Any equipment that can throw sparks and operating on land subject to fire by any cause must be provided with an adequate spark arrestor.

If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause.

Violation of the burning law is punishable by a fine up to $1,000.

A summary of forest fire laws and safe fire practices can be found on the WVDOF website here.