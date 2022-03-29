Mayor Robert Shafer (left) with Mozelle Brown (right). (Photo courtesy of Mayor Robert Shafer)

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Mozelle Brown, a Summersville woman who was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II, passed away Monday at the age of 101.

As a Rosie the Riveter, Brown was part of the American Feminism movement, and she highlighted the importance of women in the workforce.

Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer honored Brown in a Facebook post.