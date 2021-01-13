WV School Board voted for in-person classes regardless of map colors

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to mandate in-person instruction in classrooms for students Pre-K to 8th regardless of the County Alert System map colors.

The state school board met at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 and just voted around 3 p.m.

Last Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he was writing up an executive order to make all West Virginia elementary and middle schools reopen to in-person learning five days each week.

The state school board has made the final rules on schools reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Students in Pre-K and 8th grade will return to in-person classes regardless of map color. WVSBOE officials say there is no option for full-time remote learning but will have the option for full-time virtual learning.

Remote learning is meant to re-create the classroom environment with students doing classes through a virtual classroom environment at scheduled times.

is meant to re-create the classroom environment with students doing classes through a virtual classroom environment at scheduled times. Online learning takes place entirely online with pre-recorded video lectures or self-paced courses.

County school boards will have the option to do a blended model of learning, but students have to be in school physically at least two days a week.

High school students, grades 9-12, should attend in-person unless their county is in the red on the County Alert Map. If their county is in the red, then they do go back to remote learning the next day. High school students can also do the blended model and have the virtual learning option.

