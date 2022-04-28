CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A candidate for the West Virginia Senate is under fire, accused of not meeting the state’s citizenship requirements.

Andrea Kiessling of Roane County has filed to run in the 8th Senate district. But one of her Republican opponents in the primary, Joshua Higgenbotham, claims Kiessling has not lived in West Virginia for the necessary five years prior to filing.

Indeed, Kiessling concedes she has worked and voted in North Carolina over the past few years. But she maintains that she is a citizen of the state.

“Unlike my opponent, I work very hard, and I do not expect my parents to support myself or my family,” Kiessling said. “So, in an effort to provide for my family, I’ve taken opportunities and operated businesses that required me to split my time between West Virginia and other states.”

Kiessling said she is now able to work from home, meaning she will live and work in West Virginia year-round.