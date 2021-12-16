WV Senate Democrats ask AG Morrisey to investigate high gas prices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Members of the West Virginia Senate sent a letter to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey concerning gasoline prices across the state.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 senate members wrote a letter asking for answers to why crude oil prices are low but gasoline prices are still high. Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin commented on the letter below:
“We just want answers. Since the Attorney General has a consumer protection division, we are asking him to use it to find out what’s going on,” Senator Baldwin said.
In 2008. crude oil reached a high of $145 per barrel when the average gasoline was around $3.27 per gallon. In 2011, crude oil reached a high off $113 per barrel when the average gasoline was around $3.53 per gallon. This year, crude oil was $67 per barrel while gasoline was around $3.29.
Something doesn’t add up.Letter sent to Morrisey by Senate Democrats on Dec. 15, 2021
Read the full letter below: