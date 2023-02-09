CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would provide free feminine products to female students in West Virginia public schools.

Senate Bill 489 details that all West Virginia County Education Boards “shall make feminine hygiene products, as defined in this section, available to female students, attending public school, in grades three through 12.”

SB 449 passed in the Senate with an overwhelming majority with a vote of 32-1-1 in favor of the bill.

The bill goes on to mention that the products shall be made available “at no cost and in a discrete manner to students in the identified population when the female students do not otherwise have access to such feminine hygiene products.”

The bill now moves on to the House.