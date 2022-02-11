CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Capito made the announcement in a press release on Thursday evening. According to the release, she received the result after a routine test and, as of the time of the release, was asymptomatic.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito receives COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 (Courtesy: U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito @SenCapito/Twitter)

“I have consulted with the Attending Physician and plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and quarantine for five days,” she said in a statement. Capito was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Jim Justice has also tested positive for COVID this year in mid-January. He had symptoms and received the monoclonal antibody treatment, which he said helped him feel much better. That treatment is in short supply in West Virginia.