CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito has tested positive for COVID-19.
Senator Capito made the announcement in a press release on Thursday evening. According to the release, she received the result after a routine test and, as of the time of the release, was asymptomatic.
“I have consulted with the Attending Physician and plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and quarantine for five days,” she said in a statement. Capito was vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice has also tested positive for COVID this year in mid-January. He had symptoms and received the monoclonal antibody treatment, which he said helped him feel much better. That treatment is in short supply in West Virginia.