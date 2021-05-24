WV Senators announce $200k for Recovery Point of Huntington

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Recovery Point of Huntington, an organization that provides several recovery programs for individuals with substance use disorder at no cost to the individual.

Specifically, the funding will support overcoming recidivism for those with substance use disorder.

Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic and with over 90,000 overdose deaths, this past year has been the deadliest on record. Recovery Point West Virginia has been working tirelessly to support West Virginians suffering from substance use disorder. I am pleased HHS is investing in Recovery Point of Huntington to help expand their services and help reduce arrests and overdoses of those recently released from the criminal justice system. I will continue to fight to ensure West Virginia receives the necessary funding to fight the drug epidemic in every way possible and support West Virginians in crisis.” Senator Joe Manchin