WV Senators announce $200k for Recovery Point of Huntington

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Recovery Point of Huntington, an organization that provides several recovery programs for individuals with substance use disorder at no cost to the individual.
Specifically, the funding will support overcoming recidivism for those with substance use disorder.
Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic and with over 90,000 overdose deaths, this past year has been the deadliest on record. Recovery Point West Virginia has been working tirelessly to support West Virginians suffering from substance use disorder. I am pleased HHS is investing in Recovery Point of Huntington to help expand their services and help reduce arrests and overdoses of those recently released from the criminal justice system. I will continue to fight to ensure West Virginia receives the necessary funding to fight the drug epidemic in every way possible and support West Virginians in crisis.”Senator Joe Manchin
In one way or another, we have all felt the impact and destruction resulting from the drug epidemic. We must take action to not only limit the ability for opioids to enter our state, but also to provide comprehensive services that help our fellow West Virginians recover from the grip of addiction. By supporting one another and seeking innovative solutions, we can break the cycles caused by substance use disorder. Programs like this help give deserving people their lives back, and I look forward to the impact this investment will make in our state.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito