WV Senators announces funding for AmeriCorps project in the Mountain State

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $5,318,111 from AmeriCorps to support four West Virginia organizations and 480 AmeriCorps members.
A strong sense of community and a desire to help one another is at the core of our identities as West Virginians. This funding will help support programs that improve access to nutritious food, educate our youth, and provide opioid prevention initiatives for people who need it most. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this additional support will have in West Virginia.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito
West Virginians have a long history of lending a hand to their neighbors and supporting their communities in the Mountain State. AmeriCorps projects have made an incredible impact on our “Wild and Wonderful” state. These projects will support West Virginians in a variety of ways, from increasing literacy rates to facilitating a drug prevention program for students and more. As a proud supporter of the AmeriCorps program, I will continue to advocate for resources to support AmeriCorps programs in West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment.”Senator Joe Manchin
Individual awards listed below:
- $1,712,010 – West Virginia University Research Corporation – Energy Express AmeriCorps — This program will have 360 AmeriCorps members that will serve as literacy mentors for children in rural communities to improve academic performance.
- $1,157,085 – United Way of Central West Virginia – LifeBridge AmeriCorps Drug Prevention — This program will have 50 AmeriCorps members to raise awareness on substance use disorder, increase financial security for low-income and at-risk individuals and increase access to benefits and services for Veterans. These members will facilitate an opioid prevention program to students, provide a Money Smart financial literacy training to adults as well as provide peer to peer support for Veterans and military families.
- $1,392,124 – Volunteer West Virginia — This funding be awarded to West Virginia organizations to support additional AmeriCorps members in the coming months.
- $778,786 – High Rocks Educational Corporation – High Rocks: Educating Youth, Enriching Communities — This program will have 50 AmeriCorps members to increase leadership, education, health and wellness, community engagement and volunteerism across the state, with a focus on Southern West Virginia.
- $278,106 – Grow Ohio Valley — This program will have 20 AmeriCorps members that will work to improve access to healthy, locally grown produce to low-income neighborhoods in Brooke, Marshall and Ohio Counties.