WV Senators remember those lost during 9/11 attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) released statements ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

Today we honor and remember those we lost 20 years ago on September 11, 2001. So many innocent Americans died that dreadful day, and so many Americans have given their lives in defense of our nation in the years since. Words cannot describe my gratitude for our first responders, police, members of our armed forces and hospital staff.

Each of us grieved and felt the shock of our vulnerability during the days and weeks following the attacks, but we also experienced something else as a nation – our country learned of the great strength, bravery and character of our heroes.

We have faced many challenges, as we surely will again, but it remains vital that we face them as a united national community. We must also continue to express our appreciation to our first responders, members of our armed forces, our families, and our neighbors. The most important thing we can do, as Americans, is to honor those we have lost by sharing their stories with future generations. Gayle and I join each of you in taking a moment today to reflect and to remember all those whose lives were changed forever. May God bless us all and may God bless the United States of America.”

