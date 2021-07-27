WV sets back-to-school sales tax holiday for this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that West Virginians in need of materials for the upcoming school year will be able to save money this weekend during the state’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday.

During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, July 30, and will continue through Monday, Aug. 2, at 11:59 p.m.

To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday, click here.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax, officials said.

During the Sales Tax Holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:

The item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or

The customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

This is West Virginia’s first back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday since 2004.