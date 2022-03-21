LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Officials from the State Fair of West Virginia announced that they are adding two country music legends to the fair’s 2022 Concert Series.

Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd will perform at the State Fair on August 14. “Having Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd at the State Fair of West Virginia was an easy decision,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “These country legends put on a fantastic show that you won’t want to miss.”

Walker boasts a number of number one hits, including “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “This Woman And This Man,” “Hypnotize The Moon” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”

Byrd’s best-known hits include the 1993 hit “Holdin’ Heaven” and a remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give my Love to.”

The two will perform in the 2022 Concert Series on Sunday, August 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale this week– Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Other performers confirmed for this year’s state fair include 70s classic rock band Foreigner and singer-songwriter Cody Johnson.